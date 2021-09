NATCHITOCHES – Chadwick J. Nelson of Natchez is the first recipient of the Mary Gunn Johnston Magnolia Endowed Scholarship. The Mary Gunn Johnston Magnolia Endowed Scholarship was established in July 2021 through the Northwestern State University Foundation as the university’s first scholarship designed specifically to assist Black students attending NSU. The fund was established by the children of Mary Gunn Johnston in recognition of her education at Northwestern, her lifelong commitment to the Natchitoches community where she grew up and her belief in the importance of access to education for all. Johnston has experienced the impact and influence of educational opportunities and how it can fundamentally change lives.