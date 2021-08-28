Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

John Wunder to receive Sower Award

By SUBMITTED BY SHERILYNNE HANSEN, Humanities Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanities Nebraska (HN) has selected John R. Wunder, author and historian of the American West, to receive the 2021 Sower Award in the Humanities. A long-time University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) history professor, Wunder has written about the Great Plains, Nebraska, Plains Indians and American Constitutional legal history. He has published or edited 22 books and numerous essays and journal articles. His book “Retained by the People: A History of American Indians and the Bill of Rights” (1995) won the Phi Alpha Theta national history honorary society’s award for the best history book that year. He has won many other awards and fellowships, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from Native American Scholars.

journalstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Education
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sower#Sower Award#Hn#American#University Of Nebraska#Unl#Plains Indians#Journal#Native American Scholars#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Posted by
The Associated Press

Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade

The road to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, sidestepping for now the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, began in a town called Waskom, population 1,600. The Supreme Court’s decision this past week not to interfere with the state’s strict abortion law, provoked...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban resume some flights, press assault on final holdout

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers resumed some domestic passenger flights to and from Kabul on Sunday, as the religious militia’s fighters stepped up an assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance being led by fighters opposed to their rule. The anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province, north of...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Posted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

(CNN) — The Tokyo Paralympics officially came to an end on Saturday as the closing ceremony took place at the Olympic Stadium. While the ceremony -- which included singing, dancing, and a parade of nations -- drew to its conclusion in the Japanese capital, the Paralympic flag was formally passed on to Paris and accepted by the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in anticipation of hosting the 2024 Games.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy