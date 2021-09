This First Friday, September 3rd, the Rob Shaw Gallery and Framing is hosting an opening reception from 6-9 PM of new works by Kim Oakley Case and Will South. Kim Oakley Case is a visual artist focusing on fine art portrait photography. Hallmarks of her work are richness and whimsy. Incorporating sometimes fantastical themes, wardrobe and props, her photographs are often first mistaken for oil paintings, due to their tones and aura. Her award winning work spans over 30years. Her current series of work was created during the 2020 lockdown, these images outline a real-time look at the pandemic through the lens of a self-portrait artist.