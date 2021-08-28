Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Guard Online
 8 days ago

Today is Saturday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2021. There are 125 days left in the year. On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

www.guardonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marla Adams
Person
Cassadee Pope
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Shania
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Kelly Thiebaud
Person
Ray Nagin
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Shalita Grant
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Lou Piniella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#English#Italian#Proh#Sunni#Mtv Video Music Awards#Defense#Kwuh Vehn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Environmenthotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shares Photos Of Damages To Her Atlanta Mansion From Hurricane Ida

Mother Nature is fuming right now. This week, we've witnessed horrific damages from Hurricane Ida in multiple parts of the country. A state of emergency was announced in New York City on Thursday morning, with viral videos of people kayaking through the streets and rats breast-stroking in the water hitting social media.
Celebritieswashingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Seem to Now Hate for Sport

I first met the brilliant comedian and social activist Dick Gregory in 1968, and for the next 49 years until his passing in 2017, he always insisted that young white people would save America because they saw things differently from the way their bigoted parents saw them. I think my brilliant friend was wrong about that.
AstronomyPosted by
Indy100

‘Time traveller from 2714’ claims aliens, giant hurricanes and talking apes will all happen in September

You might remember from a few weeks ago there was a so-called ‘time traveller’ on TikTok who was claiming that aliens were going to land on Earth on 11th August and start a war with humanity.Unless we’ve really overlooked the news, that prediction didn’t come to fruition but this hasn’t stopped @aesthetictimewarper, who claims to be from the year 2714, from sharing some more facts about what is going to happen in the future. In the latest video shared on the account, it highlights three dates that we should apparently be keeping an eye on within the next month....
MuseumsNBC Washington

Bullet-Riddled Emmett Till Sign on Display in US History Museum

In what would have been Emmett Till’s 80th year, a sign marking where his body was found at age 14 is now on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The bullet-riddled sign will be shown starting Friday in the heart of the museum. You have to pass...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Chicago Artist Honors Muhammad Ali

While Rahmaan Statik was signing his newest work in Little Village recently, a man driving by honked in approval and raised his fist, echoing the gesture made by Muhammad Ali in Statik’s mural. “Muhammad Ali is the athlete equivalent of an artist. And he was an artist,” says Statik, equating Ali’s verbal play—“float like a butterfly, sting like a bee”—to early rap.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Shattering the Hollywood Myths of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Conjuring a picture of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre proves to be a struggle without a fictional re-creation. These days, it’s the mint green childhood home of fictional WWII veteran Montrose Freeman from HBO’s Black fantasy phantasmagoria Lovecraft Country that immediately comes to mind, as if some seafaring monstrosity molded by H.P. himself spat it out onto the Greenwood block that would ultimately be ablaze by the end of the night. The ninth episode saw the show’s leads—Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), Leti (Jurnee Smollett), and Montrose (Michael K. Williams)—rewinding the timeline to that fateful day, knowing what would take place on the 35 blocks of Greenwood lovingly termed Black Wall Street. They carry the knowledge of the killing, the pillaging, the joyous savagery of white police and laymen on their faces, their shoulders slumped in discomforting remembrance while staring into the green.
ReligionWashington Post

Why America needs the Black church for its own survival

This is part of a series from The Washington Post exploring “The Future of the Black Church.”. Susan Robinson is a 100-year-old Black woman and lifelong member of Progressive Baptist Church in Chicago, where I am senior pastor. When she was born, Black disenfranchisement was not hidden nor was it cloaked in dog-whistle politics. It was loud, screaming into the faces of Black boys and girls during the Depression, Jim Crow and an endless stream of — to varying degrees — disappointing presidents and leaders.
Real EstateMSNBC

Home hunting while Black: How racism sabotages the American dream

A recent report from The Markup, co-published with The Associated Press, reveals what many Americans already know: Race plays a significant factor in the home-lending industry. Based on information gathered in 2019, the new report reveals that. People of color, regardless of their economic backgrounds, were denied applications for mortgages...
TV & Videosdailybruin.com

Alumnus earns Emmy nomination for co-writing docuseries about Tulsa Race Massacre

Marco Williams finds historical writing more intertwined with the present than ever. The writer and alumnus is nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program for his work on “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.” The History Channel documentary focuses on the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which the prosperous Black community of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was burned down by a white mob. To fully understand what happened, Williams said the audience needed to learn more about the people involved in the incident, including their demographics and how they fit into the Tulsa area.
Dyess, ARGuard Online

Cash concert to be performed from Dyess

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Rosanne Cash will perform the first-ever concert from her father’s boyhood home in Dyess. This concert will headline the 2021 virtual Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, that will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16. “I am thrilled and delighted to return to Dyess to perform the first...
Fresno, CAfresnoalliance.com

Critical Race Theory and the Many Contradictions about Race in America

In 1965, my first job was as a copy boy at the Denver Post newspaper. My father, Theoplis T. Hogue, Sr., was a maître d’ in the Gyro Club, a private club within the segregated Denver Athletic Club (DAC). While serving a millionaire White member, my father asked the member to help his 17-year-old son to acquire summer employment. Thus, my hire at the Denver Post.
CelebritiesPride Publishing

Honoring Alex Haley and our roots

I feel that [my ancestors] do watch and guide, and I also feel that they join me in the hope that this story of our people can help alleviate the legacies of the fact that preponderantly the histories have been written by the winners – Alex Haley, from the conclusion of Roots.
ProtestsGuard Online

The natives are revolting

I don’t quite understand what’s going on. My news-awareness started in the late 60s. Newspapers were more of a thing then than they are today. Television, after all, only had three channels, an hour or so for news during the evening broadcast, and the morning and evening newspapers were a way to get more in-depth on various things.
EntertainmentLima News

Michael Reagan: Oscar-worthy performance by a confused president

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York got a special Emmy last year for his nauseating daily pandemic press conferences. So why shouldn’t President Biden win something this year from his Hollywood supporters for his series of wildly untrue Afghanistan speeches about the evacuation of Kabul?. How about something like a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy