'Katz swing low at Turkey Mountain

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.