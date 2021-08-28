'Katz swing low at Turkey Mountain
HORSESHOE BEND — Melbourne's boys recorded the best team score in their match against ICC, Salem and Flippin on Tuesday at Turkey Mountain. The Katz shot a 109, nineteen strokes better than the closest team. The Bearkatz scores included Caden Griffin leading the team at 32, and he was followed by Roby Cooper with a 38. Bradie Gunther scored a 39, Carter Manry a 42, Brennon Burch a 43, and Easton Griffin scored a 48. Caden Griffin was the medalist for the boys match.
