Environment

Pinpoint Weather: Hot and humid today and Sunday, Ida to become a major hurricane

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heat and humidity are once again the issues today as the mercury in the thermometer is expected to rise into the middle to upper 90s east of the Interstate 81 corridor. There is an area of high pressure off the coast of the North and South Carolina coast that is slated to move west. The movement west will cut off some of the moisture currently being introduced to the Commonwealth, but not the heat.

