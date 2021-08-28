Crutchlow adds crucial home interest as MotoGP returns to Silverstone

Torrential, relentless showers in 2018 and then the rain of pandemic restrictions in 2020 have limited the MotoGP British Grand Prix to just one race from the last four years at Silverstone. This weekend, however, a vast complement of fans should be able to end their fast for the sight and sounds of the world’s speediest bikes, lapping the longest circuit and the second-fastest course on the calendar for round 12 of 18 in the 2021 season.