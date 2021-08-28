Become a writer

Cancel
Books & Literature

Lincoln Journal Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people become renowned writers through a variety of ways – some are poets who are able to tease words together intricately, concocting mental images and thoughts that remain with us forever. Others are able to spend hours at computers, forming paragraphs and chapters that become books both large and small to keep us up at night, to inspire us, to document lives.

Arkansas State
Books & Literature
Entertainment
Grinnell, IAgrinnell.edu

Writers@Grinnell Welcomes Melissa Febos and Donika Kelly

Melissa Febos is the author of the memoir Whip Smart and two essay collections: Abandon Me, a LAMBDA Literary Award finalist and Publishing Triangle Award finalist, and Girlhood, a national bestseller, which was released on March 30. Catapult will publish a collection of her craft essays, Body Work, in March 2022. A recipient of the Jeanne Córdova Nonfiction Award from LAMBDA Literary and of fellowships from MacDowell, Bread Loaf, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, The BAU Institute, Vermont Studio Center, The Barbara Deming Foundation, and others; her essays have appeared in The Paris Review, The Believer, McSweeney’s Quarterly, Granta, The Yale Review, Tin House, The Sun, and The New York Times Magazine. She is an associate professor at the University of Iowa, where she teaches in the Nonfiction Writing Program.
Books & LiteratureLincoln Journal Star

Review: Riveting plot nestled in details

"Godspeed" by Nickolas Butler, Putnam, 352 pages, $27. It's not hard to understand. Three buddies struggling to keep their Wyoming construction business afloat get a call from a California lawyer who wants them to finish building her mansion, and they think: This could be "the house that would change their fortunes."
Eveleth, MNmesabitribune.com

Eveleth writer publishes book 'Unusual'

EVELETH -- She was just 7 years old when the dream of being a storyteller and writer began. Now 20 years later Meg Michelle's dream has come true, with the publication of her first book. And the young author, real name Megan Pulley, daughter of Craig and Debra Pulley of Eveleth, has hundreds of ideas stored in the notes app on her phone.
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Songwriters team up for a 'Writer's Round' on Saturday

SOUTH BEND — Songwriter Daniel Deitrich presents “South Bend Writer’s Round” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Stockroom East, 625 E. Jefferson Blvd. Suite C. The format features songwriters taking turns playing original songs, telling the stories behind the songs, and collaborating with harmonies and additional instruments on the spot. The...
Deadline

UTA Signs Writer Camilla Blackett

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed writer and emerging actress Camilla Blackett in all areas. Blackett has multiple projects in development including her most recent, the dark comedy Max for HBO Max which she created as a potential starring vehicle for herself. She will showrun the series with Don Cheadle and Radicle Act’s Mika Pryce serving as executive producers. Additionally, Blackett is also developing Vineyard at Amazon with Lebron James’ Springhill Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV. Her previous television credits include being on the writing staff for Newsroom, New Girl, Fresh Off The Boat, and Skins. On the feature side, Blackett is writing and will executive produce her original project Queen for Universal starring Marsai Martin. Blackett continues to be managed by Mike Dill and Lowell Shapiro at Black Box Management, attorney Todd Rubenstein at Morris Yorn, and Alec Drysdale of Independent Talent in the UK.
'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
Victoria has a warning for Ashland and Jack makes a confession to Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a family gathering creates tension. Strong warnings and brutal honesty are the name of the game in Genoa City. It’s an intense time on the hit CBS daytime drama as a new baby brings joy and pain, while a wedding is headed for disaster if one resident gets his wish. Plus, a close friendship is about to turn awkward when a truth bomb is dropped.
Stanley Tucci Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

The Hunger Games and Captain America: The First Avenger star Stanley Tucci reveals that he was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. In an interview with Vera magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Tucci revealed that he had a tumor at the base of his tongue that was too large to operate on and had to be treated with "high-dose radiation and chemo." For Tucci, the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer were especially difficult as his first wife, Kate Spath-Tucci battled breast cancer before dying in 2009 at the age of 47.
'Classless' Hilary Duff Photo Resurfaces Thanks To Gawker Relaunch

The gossip and pop culture website Gawker has been reborn under the Bustle Digital Group umbrella after going dark five years ago, and quickly returned to their no-holds-barred style No website has ever stirred the pot quite like Gawker, and while they may have a fresh brand, they are still hilariously ruthless in their quest to expose the uncomfortable. In their latest bit of gossip-mongering, Gawker reminded readers of a controversial picture of Hilary Duff that she somehow still hasn't deleted.
Indy100

‘Time traveller from 2714’ claims aliens, giant hurricanes and talking apes will all happen in September

You might remember from a few weeks ago there was a so-called ‘time traveller’ on TikTok who was claiming that aliens were going to land on Earth on 11th August and start a war with humanity.Unless we’ve really overlooked the news, that prediction didn’t come to fruition but this hasn’t stopped @aesthetictimewarper, who claims to be from the year 2714, from sharing some more facts about what is going to happen in the future. In the latest video shared on the account, it highlights three dates that we should apparently be keeping an eye on within the next month....
Best Life

See Sophia Loren's First Granddaughter, Who Just Turned 15

Few starlets embodied the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's Golden Era quite like the Italian actress, Sophia Loren. Initially cast as Europe's answer to Marilyn Monroe, she grew into something even more interesting: a glamorous woman unafraid to take on unglamorous roles. Her career was big and bold, groundbreaking in its international success: for her role in Two Women, she became the first actor to win an Oscar for a foreign-language performance in 1961. Her globe-trotting work took her back and forth between continents as she worked with all the greats of American and Italian cinema, making classics such as El Cid, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Marriage Italian Style, Houseboat, and A Special Day.
'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Reacts to Anchor's Exit

In August, Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris shared that he would be departing the news program in order to focus on his company Ten Percent Happier. Members of the GMA team, including chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, have since taken to social media to share their reactions to this news. On Instagram, Zee called Harris' upcoming exit a "huge loss" for the program.

