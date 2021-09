Every season without fail, some aspect of ’60s fashion is referenced on and off the runway. (For updates on the '90s, '00s, and 2010s trends that are still relevant, look no further.) For example, this season, we saw loads of street stylers wearing white boots—a classic item from the era. But that’s not where the decade’s fashion influence ends. It was a momentous time for fashion and the way we consume it. In the ’50s, Dior set the tone for postwar style with its structured hourglass silhouettes. But come the ’60s, hemlines rose and waists loosened as the sexual revolution gave way to an onslaught of new fashion possibilities.