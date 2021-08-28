Colts' Kylen Granson: Modest production Friday
Granson caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions. The 23-year-old tied for second on the Colts in targets on the night, but his longest grab went for only 10 yards as he worked with Jacob Eason and the first-team offense. There's been speculation Granson could have a bigger role than expected in the passing game even if he's only third on the depth chart at tight end, as the team has a track record of finding targets for multiple players at the position; however, the 2021 fourth-round pick is still a long shot to have much fantasy value.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0