Colts' Kylen Granson: Modest production Friday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Granson caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions. The 23-year-old tied for second on the Colts in targets on the night, but his longest grab went for only 10 yards as he worked with Jacob Eason and the first-team offense. There's been speculation Granson could have a bigger role than expected in the passing game even if he's only third on the depth chart at tight end, as the team has a track record of finding targets for multiple players at the position; however, the 2021 fourth-round pick is still a long shot to have much fantasy value.

