NFL

Steelers' Benny Snell: Eight carries in preseason debut

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Snell carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and also recorded one reception on one target for four yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. Snell had not participated in any of the team's preseason contests to this point and also missed significant periods of practice due to a lower body injury. He was the first back on the field for Pittsburgh -- Najee Harris did not play -- and participated on offense at various points in every quarter. The highlight of Snell's performance came midway through the second quarter, when he ripped off a 17-yard run. Snell's inability to stay on the field during training camp has him on the roster bubble, though he could also enter the regular season as the primary backup to Harris.

