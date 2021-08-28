Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Little impact against Colts
St. Brown caught two of three targets for four yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Colts. The Lions' depth chart at wide receiver remains wide open, but St. Brown has done little to climb it during game action, catching exactly two passes in all three preseason contests for only 28 total yards. The fact that he was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft should assure him of a spot on the 53-man roster and maybe even steady target volume, but fantasy value could be elusive.www.cbssports.com
