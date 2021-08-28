All roads lead to...Tehachapi?

In ancient Rome, all roads were said to emanate from the Golden Milestone or Milliarium Aureum, which was a golden monument considered to be the center of the empire. In our neck of the woods, regarding wine tasting, all roads within an hour's drive lead to Tehachapi. According to an August zip code report, furnished by the office of the Tehachapi Economic Development Coordinator, tourism to Tehachapi's tasting rooms largely came from within an hour's drive. Day trippers comprised 30 to 40% of the visitors to the wineries and came from Palmdale, Lancaster, Ridgecrest and Bakersfield. Tehachapi residents made up between 33 to 40% of the patrons in the report. The remainder came from further flung communities all over California and the country, the furthest recorded being Florida.