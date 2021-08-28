Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehachapi, CA

All roads lead to...Tehachapi?

By Jim Arnold
theloopnewspaper.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn ancient Rome, all roads were said to emanate from the Golden Milestone or Milliarium Aureum, which was a golden monument considered to be the center of the empire. In our neck of the woods, regarding wine tasting, all roads within an hour's drive lead to Tehachapi. According to an August zip code report, furnished by the office of the Tehachapi Economic Development Coordinator, tourism to Tehachapi's tasting rooms largely came from within an hour's drive. Day trippers comprised 30 to 40% of the visitors to the wineries and came from Palmdale, Lancaster, Ridgecrest and Bakersfield. Tehachapi residents made up between 33 to 40% of the patrons in the report. The remainder came from further flung communities all over California and the country, the furthest recorded being Florida.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Lifestyle
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
State
Florida State
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Tasting#Rome#Ava#American#Triassic Vineyards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

(CNN) — The Tokyo Paralympics officially came to an end on Saturday as the closing ceremony took place at the Olympic Stadium. While the ceremony -- which included singing, dancing, and a parade of nations -- drew to its conclusion in the Japanese capital, the Paralympic flag was formally passed on to Paris and accepted by the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in anticipation of hosting the 2024 Games.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy