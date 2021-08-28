Cancel
Economy

Cuban government authorizes the use of Bitcoin

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuban government authorizes and regulates the use of cryptocurrency. Central Bank will be regulating the use of Bitcoin. The Cuban government has given a nod for the authorized use of Cryptocurrency on the island. The government said that it will regulate and recognize mode of payments on the island. Th...

