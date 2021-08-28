Talkpush Releases the First Recruitment Chatbot for Instagram

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. A day or two ago, I noticed the Google Search bar on my homescreen grew a new shortcut. All of a sudden, a button for Google Lens had appeared out of nowhere. I immediately took to Twitter, thinking I may have actually gotten something before anyone else. For the most part, I had, but there were a couple other people who had either gotten it just before me or got it at the same time. One nice person said, “You’re late,” whatever the heck that’s supposed to mean, as we all know a Wizard is never late.