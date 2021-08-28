IN OUR VIEW | Look, Up In The Sky: Time to get very tough with dangerous air passengers

In this week’s roundup, there are troubling new signs that the COVID-19 delta variant is resulting in more airline trip cancellations and fewer new bookings, reversing the industry’s summer revival and bringing new schedule reductions; after the European Union decided this week to remove the U.S. from its COVID “safe list,” some member nations have adopted tough new entry rules while others are sticking with their previous requirements in order to keep American tourists coming; the CDC adds more destinations (including some U.S. territories) to its “do not travel” warning list; there are new Bay Area routes from Southwest, United and Alaska and an LAX route from United; Delta adds a Spotify option to its in-flight entertainment lineup; international route news from JetBlue, ITA, British Airways, Iberia and Air Senegal; and Alaska Airlines opens a new lounge at San Francisco International.