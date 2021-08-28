Hear it out, then calm it down: 7 books on healing your gut

We have all heard about probiotics, found in certain foods and supplements, but have you ever wondered exactly what they do? And does adding probiotics to your diet help you lose weight? It turns out that probiotics have a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our digestive system, starting in the gut and two recent studies support the idea that probiotics help you lose weight if that's a goal. Here is everything to know about probiotics, your gut health and the relationship between "good" bacteria in the body and the ability to shed pounds.