Englewood Community Hospital adopts innovative imaging agent to improve detection of certain bladder cancers

By Julie Beatty Englewood Community Hospital
 8 days ago

Englewood Community Hospital is now offering an innovative approach to identifying non-muscle invasive bladder cancer tumors. Among men, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 83,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021. Nearly three-fourths of patients diagnosed with high-risk bladder cancer will recur within ten years according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

