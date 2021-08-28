Englewood Community Hospital adopts innovative imaging agent to improve detection of certain bladder cancers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cancer survivors who walk at a slow pace may be putting themselves in greater danger than their peers who move much faster. A recent study finds the risk of death increases among cancer patients who move at a slow pace. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis say that while the act of walking is not the cause of death, the slower pace appears to have a link to death among survivors of more than nine different types of cancerous tumors.