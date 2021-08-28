Aug. 28 - PNC economist Bill Adams:Personal income, goods trade deficit and tailwinds; Q2 GDP growth and more

New US unemployment benefit filings dropped to a fresh pandemic low last week, government data showed Thursday, a positive sign for the labor market as it faces renewed disruptions from the Delta variant. The Labor Department reported a seasonally adjusted 340,000 new filings for aid in the week ended August 28, 14,000 less than the previous week's upwardly revised level and the lowest since Covid-19 caused millions of layoffs in March 2020. Another 102,405 filings, not seasonally adjusted, were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program to aid freelancers not normally eligible for aid, about 14,000 less than the week prior. While the new claims were fewer than analysts expected, Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics warned that they may not indicate job growth, since firms may simply be slowing hiring as they wait to see how bad the surge of the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus will be.