Aug. 28 - PNC economist Bill Adams:Personal income, goods trade deficit and tailwinds; Q2 GDP growth and more

By PNC Senior Economist Bill Adams
fwbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal income rose 1.1% in July after a 0.2% increase in June (revised up from 0.1% in the prior release). Wage and salary income rose 1.0% in July as payroll employment surged by nearly a million. Proprietors’ income (income businesses generate for their owners) dipped 0.2% on the month after surging 15% between December and June (actual change, not annualized rate). Personal current transfer receipts rose 2.9% in July as the launch of Child Tax Credits offset lower unemployment benefits.

