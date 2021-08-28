Cancel
Congress & Courts

Letters to the Editor for Aug. 28

 8 days ago

Year after year, we see politicians in Congress make promises about what they can do for constituents like me. And year after year, the progress is usually less than we hoped for. The solution is clear: It’s time to get rid of the filibuster — a Senate rule that allows...

Ted Cruz
Lindsey Graham
