2nd Alarm In South Brunswick, 2nd Fire In Same Building This Year

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (BURLINGTON)–The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO EMERGENCY for the following areas:. Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 713 PM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 NJC005-021-PAC017-012330- /O.CON.KPHI.TO.W.0049.000000T0000Z-210901T2330Z/ Mercer NJ-Burlington NJ-Bucks PA- 713 PM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL MERCER...NORTH CENTRAL BURLINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN BUCKS COUNTIES... At 712 PM EDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Tullytown, or near Trenton, moving northeast at 40 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...NWS employee confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. Locations impacted include... Trenton, Ewing, Florence, Bristol, Bordentown, Pennington, Yardley, Tullytown, Edinburg, White Horse, Windsor, Florence-Roebling, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Levittown, Lawrenceville, Woodside, Morrisville, Penndel, Langhorne Manor and Hulmeville. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike near exit 6A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 356 and 359. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 5. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 58 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is occurring. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 4009 7480 4014 7492 4037 7482 4025 7454 4021 7461 TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 213DEG 35KT 4016 7481 TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN.