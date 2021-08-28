Cancel
South Brunswick Township, NJ

2nd Alarm In South Brunswick, 2nd Fire In Same Building This Year

 8 days ago
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Around 8:00 p.m. all South Brunswick Fire Departments were dispatched to 5 Stults Road for a fire in a warehouse at Sonoco Products Company. There were reports that employees were trying to extinguish the fire but were unsuccessful. When firefighters arrived there were reports of pallets on fire and the sprinkler system was holding the fire and employees were trying to move pallets to get the seat of the fire. Firefighters charged the FDC and also advanced two lines to knock down any fire. There was extensive overhaul involved in the fire. Edison Fire Department responded with large fans to blow the smoke out the building. Firefighters were still on scene at time of this report.

