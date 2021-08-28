Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martinsburg, WV

Manchin must stand up for what's right

By Richard A. McComb Martinsburg
Journal & Sunday Journal
 8 days ago

It's time for Joe Manchin to stand up and do what is right for the United States and for the people of West Virginia that you represent. Quit the Democrat party and therefore, exert the most influence in Congress as an Independent. Show the Democrats that you can't be bought off for $41 million.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
Martinsburg, WV
Government
City
Martinsburg, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Cdc#Nsa#Democrats#Nazis#Army Generals#Cdc#Nhi#Capital#Blm#Fbi#Nsa#Americans#Doj#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Joe Manchin says he will oppose a $3.5 trillion budget bill

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin came out against a $3.5 trillion budget bill on Thursday, throwing cold water on one of President Joe Biden's top legislative ambitions. Writing in the Wall Street Journal opinion section, the West Virginia Democrat called on his party to hit "a strategic pause" on the legislation, rejecting the idea of "artificial political deadlines" to advance it.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Joe Manchin

Late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court quietly gutted Roe v. Wade. At issue was a new Texas law that allows any dipshit to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, and to collect a $10,000 reward for their efforts. An unsigned, five-justice Supreme Court majority looked at the insane clusterfuck we described in the previous sentence and said, ahhhh our hands are tied, allowing it to go into effect while litigation is pursued, and making Texas’ creepy bounty-hunter abortion ban model legislation for every other red state to pursue. This would be an ideal time for Democrats, including the president, to act on their pledge to codify Roe protections into federal law. They will face substantial pressure to do so. But as with voting rights, the numbers just aren’t there. The relevant legislation here—the Women’s Health Protection Act—has 48 Democratic sponsors and co-sponsors in the Senate. The two not on board are Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who are both anti-abortion. Casey could go wobbly in the next 10 seconds, but Joe Manchin seems far less likely to do so. Democrats would still need to eliminate the filibuster to pass it, too, and they won’t. Democrats are also not going to pack the courts, which, again, neither has majority support as policy nor is a policy over which they’d nuke the filibuster. Democrats will, instead, try to pocket the effective elimination of Roe as a potent wedge issue with lucrative fundraising and turnout potential. They’ll say they need more Democrats in Congress to enact the legislative change necessary to push back on the actions of this court. It will be aggravating to hear them say this. But—[ducks for cover]—they’ll basically be right.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Manchin sees clearly what his party’s progressives don’t or won’t

Sen. Joe Manchin III’s declaration Thursday that he wants his fellow Democrats to take a “strategic pause” in crafting the party’s proposed $3.5 trillion domestic spending package does more than derail President Biden’s agenda. It’s an early warning sign for the political troubles Democrats are courting if they ignore his plea and move full speed ahead.
Phoenix, AZDaily Beast

The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

PHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat. Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change. But...
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Americans debate what's right in Afghanistan

Larry and Phil Peters don't agree on much. Larry's a Democrat, and his brother is a Republican. But over lunch at Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen in Canal Winchester, Ohio, outside Columbus, they found common ground on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after two decades of war: It was past time to get out.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

AOC suggests Manchin to blame for NYC flood deaths

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., bashed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Thursday in an apparent attempt to assign blame for the 12 flooding deaths in New York City caused by Tropical Storm Ida. "Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to...
Texas StatePOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Did Texas just reset the 2022 campaign?

If you want to understand the interplay between religious faith and politics at this moment, Ruby Cramer is out with an essential read on President JOE BIDEN’s very public, very personal clash with the Catholic Church over his support of abortion rights. “He is a president who built his life...
Congress & CourtsNews Channel Nebraska

First on CNN: More than 100 Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to lower Medicare eligibility age to 60

More than 100 Democratic lawmakers in the House from all wings of the caucus introduced legislation on Friday to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60. This legislation comes as Democrats are working to expand Medicare benefits through their multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal being used to fulfill much of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. The lawmakers are introducing this legislation with the hopes of it being included in the final reconciliation package.
Congress & CourtsWVNews

With voting rights fight far from over, Manchin compromise is path forward

Before the Senate adjourned for August recess, a telling series of votes was held. While movement on the bipartisan infrastructure package has many pundits and voters feeling optimistic about the apparent deal-making inclination of the Senate today, some Republicans continue to operate in bad faith surrounding critical discussions around campaign finance and voting reforms — including reforms that are inherently non-partisan in nature.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy