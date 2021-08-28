Cancel
Lynda Hirsh On This Week's TV Gossip

Don Everly's death this week at 84 has left me melancholy. A picture of him and his brother Phil -- the other half of the music duo -- graced my high school locker. It was soon replaced by a photo of The Beatles. The group replaced the hit-making brothers on the music charts. The British invasion pushed singers like Frankie Avalon, Fabian and Paul Anka off the record charts. The British were not just coming; they had arrived. The Rolling Stones, The Dave Clark Five and The Kinks were all the rage. The brothers kept touring and singing until an event worthy of any soap opera occurred. They were performing when Phil realized Don was drunk. He was furious. He smashed his guitar and bounded off the stage. Don announced to the fans, "This is the end of the Everly Brothers." He was right. On stage and off, they were separate acts. A decade later, they regrouped. When a reporter asked Phil why the breakup and why the makeup, he said, "You never had a brother. That is what they do." Although most make up at Thanksgiving dinner, not the melodically gifted duo. Even when they regrouped on stage, they kept their distance off the stage. Phil explained, "Sometimes, we ignored each other. Other times, we would we would talk. We even had dinner a few times. It was never the same. We did not trust each other. I was waiting for him to be drunk. He waited for me to implode. Neither happened." Paul McCartney often cited the brothers as the inspiration for The Beatles. For years, they considered each other brothers. As Phil suggested, like brothers, they were bound to disband. Which they did. No official reason was ever given, but there were rumors that John Lennon's girlfriend -- later wife -- was branded with a scarlet letter. Married three times, Don is survived by Adela -- his wife of 24 years.

