Marietta, OH

Voice actor named Marietta College Leader-in-Residence

Marietta Times
 8 days ago

John DeMita, a seasoned voice actor, as well as a screen and stage actor and director, will serve as the 2021-22 Schwartz Leader-In-Residence at Marietta College. “Through the generosity of the McDonough Leadership Program, the Theatre Department will host a year-long initiative to offer our students the opportunity to learn about and practice one of show business’ fastest-growing performance opportunities: voice acting,” said Melissa Grande, Theatre instructor.

