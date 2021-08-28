Cancel
Bibb County, GA

UPDATE: 2 in critical condition, 1 in stable condition after wreck on Eisenhower Parkway

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
Three people are in the hospital after a wreck on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m., a Kitchen’s Towing Wrecker was traveling east on Eisenhower Parkway when it hit a car that was making a left onto Brad Walsh Parkway from Eisenhower Parkway.

The release says the driver of the wrecker, a 31-year-old man, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

The 37-year-old driver of the car and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were taken to Atrium Health and are listed in critical condition.

This accident is under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

