Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves edge Giants 6-5 in matchup of NL division leaders

By The Associated Press
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Giants#Rockies#Brewers#Nl#Ap#Yankees 8#Athletics 2 Oakland#Rockies 4#Dodgers 2#Dodgers#Mets 1#Astros 5#Rangers 4 Arlington#Astros#White Sox 17#Cubs#The White Sox#Cubs#The Al Central Leading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants' five-game winning streak. Wilmer Flores led...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Come From Behind To Beat Giants 6-5

For the first time all year, that really felt like the last three years. It was a Friday night, the place was packed, there were two first place teams, and most of all the game did not feel over at 4-2. So many times this season things have just felt dead or dreary, but the vibe around the ballclub and the fanbase is different right now.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers dump Braves, edge closer to first in NL West

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to finish the month of August with a 21-6 record. The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of National League West-leading San Francisco, the closest they have been to first place since July 6. The Giants lost 6-2 to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.
MLBgiants365.com

Dodgers beat Braves, pass Giants for first place in NL West

Max Scherzer allowed just three hits in six shutout innings to dominate Atlanta Braves batters and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into first place in the National League West for the first time since April 25. Scherzer struck out nine and did not issue walk in the 4-3 victory Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. First baseman Max Muncy and catcher Austin Barnes each homered in the win.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 9/3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBGazette

Severino's sacrifice fly in 9th sends Orioles past Yanks 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games. “The key was Berríos,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Everything starts...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves shut out by Giants, trimming NL East lead

Five takeaways from the Braves’ loss to San Francisco:. 1. The Giants demonstrated the qualities that have allowed them to assemble baseball’s best record so far this season, combining stellar pitching and ample offense in a 5-0 win over the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. The series is even at a game apiece, with the finale on Sunday afternoon.
MLBchatsports.com

Giants Blank Braves 5-0

Well, that’s why they have the best record in baseball. The San Francisco Giants, in a nutshell, did what they’ve done all year. They hit a pair of home runs, they got great starting pitching from Logan Webb, and their bullpen nailed down a 5-0 victory. It’s not ideal, especially...
MLB9News

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron wins NL Player of the Month

DENVER — Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron put up eye-popping numbers in the month of August and was rewarded on Thursday afternoon. MLB announced Cron was the National League Player of the Month, the first time he's won the honor in his career. Cron's the first member of the Rockies to win the award since Charlie Blackmon in June of 2019.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — September 2

DOUBLE-A — ARKANSAS TRAVELERS. RECAP: CF Julio Rodriguez hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 7th inning as Arkansas came-from behind to defeat Wichita 4–3 on Wednesday night. LF Jack Larsen (2x4, R, RBI, BB) led the Travs with 2 hits, while Rodriguez (1x2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), 2B Kaden Polcovich (1x2, R, 2B, 2 BB), C David Sheaffer (1x4) and SS Patrick Frick (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the team’s 6 hits. Starter Steven Moyers (4.0,3,2,1,0,7) allowed 2 runs (1 ER) on 3 hits, while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Devin Sweet (2.0,1,1,1,0,1), RH David Ellingson (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) and RH Michael Stryffeler (2.0,1,0,0,2,4) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Stryffeler improved to 3–4 on the season with the win, tossing a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.
MLBknbr.com

Giants lose grip of NL West division lead with 4th straight loss

At 9:16 on Wednesday night, the Giants and NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers were deadlocked at 2 in Oracle Park. Three-hundred and seventy-nine miles south down I-5 in Los Angeles, so were the Dodgers and NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. On Aug. 16, just more than two weeks ago, the Giants led...
MLBGazette

Estrada hits 3-run homer as Giants beat Brewers 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a three-run homer during San Francisco’s four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep. A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into...
MLBnumberfire.com

Manuel Margot on Tampa Bay's bench Friday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins. Margot is taking a seat after starting the last two games and three of the past four. Kevin Kiermaier is replacing Margot in center field and hitting sixth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy