A new invasive mosquito taking root in the Sacramento region during a busy year for West Nile virus has local vector officials on the lookout ahead of the Labor Day weekend. The mosquito Aedes aegypti was spotted for the first time this week in Elk Grove and in Orangevale, said Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District officials, joining known breeding grounds in the Arden Arcade area and in Winters in Yolo County. Vector district officials reported the first sightings of the invasive mosquitoes in 2019 in Citrus Heights.