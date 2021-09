The Philadelphia Eagles game versus the Jets will be more interesting than you think. The month of August will soon be behind us as 2021 continues to fly by. Something else is in the works too. One final Philadelphia Eagles exhibition game, one that will be played versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, will put a bow on the NFL preseason and point us in the direction of Philly’s Week 1 tilt at Mercedes Benz Stadium versus the Atlanta Falcons.