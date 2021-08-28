Cancel
Hermosa Beach, CA

Comedy and Magic Club plans comeback in Hermosa Beach

By Kevin Cody
easyreadernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being closed by COVID, Hermosa’s ‘Cathedral to Comedy’ plans a comeback. Among Hermosa Beach residents’ foremost, post pandemic concerns is whether or not Comedy and Magic Club will reopen. For four decades, Comedy and Magic has been the anchor point to Hermosa’s cultural identity. The Lighthouse may be better known, but Comedy and Magic’s contributions to Hermosa, and to popular culture, have been more far reaching.

