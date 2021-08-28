Cancel
Retail

Talkpush Releases the First Recruitment Chatbot for Instagram

 8 days ago

HONG KONG (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Talkpush, the leader in high volume recruitment automation, announced today it has released the first recruitment conversational AI for Instagram. Talkpush was able to deliver the same capabilities it has on other messaging platforms, such as Messenger and WhatsApp, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) to understand and answer candidate questions, carrousels to let them explore career options, audio and video pre-screening question to qualify them for a specific position.

InternetSeattle Times

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
Internetmaketecheasier.com

How to Deactivate Your Facebook Account or Delete It for Good

Are you done with Facebook and want to delete your account? Wait a minute! You can deactivate it instead. But what’s the difference between deactivating and deleting? Find the answer here. You will also learn how to deactivate or delete your Facebook account. Deleting Your Facebook Account vs. Deactivation: What...
Internetasapland.com

Rename of Instagram and Whatsapp by Facebook

Soon you will see Owner Facebook name with Instagram and Whatsapp. Recently, Facebook has decided to rename the social media giants Instagram and Whatsapp. Those who are using Instagram and Facebook, Some of them still not know that Facebook has bought Instagram and Whatsapp. They are actually a sub-brands of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. But there is a good thing after the trade is the Facebook is did not interfere in Instagram and Whatsapp. They are making independent operations to operate Whatsapp and Instagram.
InternetCNET

Facebook Messenger adds more features, continues focus on encryption

Facebook has been moving forward with plans to integrate messaging on Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, but those efforts are still far from over. Facebook Messenger users can already reach people through Instagram direct message and vice versa without downloading a new app. The company also wants to make cross-app communication between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging app, possible. That work, though, involves encrypting messages on Facebook Messenger by default so that only the participants of a conversation can view a chat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 93.1

Angelina Jolie’s First-Ever Instagram Post Is an Important One

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Angelina Jolie's impactful Instagram post, why the new Jeopardy! host is stepping down so soon and more, below. Angelina Jolie's First Instagram Post...
TV & VideosThe Tab

Here are all the Love Island 2021 finalists’ first posts back on Instagram since the villa

Now that Love Island 2021 has concluded, everyone’s focus has moved onto awaiting when the Islanders touchdown in the UK, get their phones back and start posting on Instagram again. You’d be forgiven for rushing straight to their profiles and eagerly hitting refresh until they give you some sort of update on what they’re doing now – we’ve been watching their every move for eight weeks now, of course we’re still intrigued.
CelebritiesFranklin Favorite

First impressions count! Celebrities whose debut Instagram posts made waves

Earlier this week, Angelina Jolie made the most of her celebrity status and Instagram virginity to speak about an issue close to her heart: the situation in Afghanistan right now. Her first post featured a letter from a girl in Afghanistan, as the actress urged followers to help. Jolie isn’t the only star to make headlines with her first Instagram post, here are the others…
ShoppingGrazia

The Most Instagrammable Home Outlet Buys At Ebay Right Now

What do you look for when buying something new for your home? Practically speaking you’re probably going to consider whether it fits in with the rest of the room, whether there’s space for it, whether you’re really going to use it. But what about how good it looks on Instagram?...
Cell Phonestech.co

Twitter Launches Super Follows on iOS

Twitter has begun rolling out their new Super Follow system onto iOS devices. It's early days for the feature, but Twitter seems to think that Super Follows are going to be a mainstay of the social media giant. After the undeniable failure that was Fleets, Twitter's take on Snapchat and...
Cell Phonesthebrag.com

Suss your music compatibility with mates thanks to the new Spotify Blend feature

The latest fascinating little interactive Spotify feature will let you suss how compatible your music taste is with your mates. The new Blend Playlist function could be a game changer. Fresh out of beta testing, it takes the listening habits of two users and combines it all into one handy playlist. Spying on your mate’s music taste will never have been easier. It gives your compatibility in a percentage as well, meaning you can compare between different sets of mates too to see who you’re most similar to.
InternetRiverside Press Enterprise

Facebook apologizes after AI puts ‘Primates’ label on video of Black men

Facebook users who recently watched a video from a British tabloid featuring Black men saw an automated prompt from the social network that asked if they would like to “keep seeing videos about Primates,” causing the company to investigate and disable the artificial intelligence-powered feature that pushed the message. Facebook...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Balloon release held for Instagram model Miss Mercedes Morr

HOUSTON - More than 100 people gathered at Terry Hershey Park Friday to remember the life of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier. Loved ones held candles, prayed, and released balloons for Gagnier. "A star and famous in her world," Mark Gagnier, her father. "I just don’t want a father to ever go...
Internetwashingtonnewsday.com

Twitter will allow users to add Bitcoin addresses to their profiles.

Twitter will allow users to add Bitcoin addresses to their profiles. Twitter’s developers are working on a new feature that would allow users to receive Bitcoin tips through the Tip Jar tool, which the social media company debuted earlier this year. Twitter’s product head, Kayvon Beykpour, first hinted to the...
Internetkomando.com

How to stop junk text messages and spam for good

Think about just how many times a day your phone, computer, tablet, watch and other gadgets buzz or ding. It gets annoying and distracting. Much of that is likely because you haven’t taken the time to clean up your notifications settings. It’s easier than you think with this quick tech fix. While you’re adjusting settings, I bet you’ll find apps you haven’t used in ages. Tap or click for 5 apps you should delete right now.
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.

