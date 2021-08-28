Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Volunteers needed for Day of Caring

Jonesboro Sun
 8 days ago

JONESBORO — The 28th annual United Way’s Day of Caring is scheduled for Sept. 24 along with this year’s official campaign kick-off for United Way of Northeast Arkansas. Day of Caring is one of Northeast Arkansas’ largest service project days. Many local nonprofit organizations leave much-needed projects undone for a lack of financial resources and/or manpower; but with the help of Day of Caring volunteers, these projects can be accomplished in one day.

