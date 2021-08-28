Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Arguing Couple Should Stop Discussing Work

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I've been married nearly eight years to a man I dated for 11 years before we married. He's my best friend and I love him dearly, but we argue terribly all the time over small things relating to behavior, manners and protocols. Specifically, my husband is in...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Manners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Posted by
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

“My Dad Married Someone My Age. She’s 21 and I’m 17. Do I Continue to Treat Her as a Friend or as My Stepmom?” — Discussion of the Day

With one out of two marriages resulting in divorce in the U.S., it's becoming widespread for parents to introduce their children to their stepfamilies. On the other hand, it's not easy for children to accept new family members. They take their time to adjust, or sometimes, they don't accept their step-parents and step-siblings at all.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: 'Silent sister' to derail wedding?

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

Dear Amy: I've been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on keeping...
Relationship Adviceatchisonglobenow.com

Couples who need marriage licenses in September should apply for them now

TOPEKA -- Kansas courts are telling couples who need a marriage license in September to apply for them now. The usual advice courts give to couples is to allow two weeks from the time the application is filed for the license to be delivered. But a database courts use to process licenses will be offline for a week in September. Couples can expect some delays as a result.
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Argument on the Front Burner

Dear Annie: I would like your opinion on a recent incident that happened to me. I went to my son's house to go out to dinner with him and his family to celebrate his birthday. When I arrived, the only person there was my granddaughter. My son was meeting us at the restaurant, and my daughter-in-law, "Jean," had been called into work but intended to be back at the house shortly. She still hadn't returned by the time my granddaughter and I had to head to the restaurant, and I noticed a pot of soup boiling on the stove. I thought Jean had forgotten to turn the burner off, so I turned it off.
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Local attorney discusses estate planning for married couples

–I have frequently heard from couples who put off estate planning because they couldn’t agree on a plan. I usually comment that this is the equivalent of not going to the doctor because you haven’t diagnosed yourself. An estate planning attorney’s job is to guide you through the options available and the techniques that can be used to meet the goals you both have, even if those goals may seem to conflict. There are always options.
Kidsarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Parents ponder COVID risk to their kids

Dear Amy: We have a few family events coming up that will include adult cousins who have been vocal about not getting vaccinated, along with their children who are too young to be vaccinated. We are vaccinated, but we have children who are not old enough to be vaccinated and...
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

No One Cares Anymore

Dear Annie: I am a 75-year-old woman in good health, and I've been married for 54 years. I have wonderful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. My problem is that many lifelong friends and most of my family members don't seem to want to maintain a relationship with me. When I contact them, they seem glad to hear from me, but for the past three or four years, there has been no effort on their part to keep in touch with me.
Kidsarcamax.com

Tell Kids the Truth

Dear Annie: I am disabled and use a mobility device and oxygen due to emphysema, which was caused by my 30 years of cigarette smoking. I quit before my diagnosis, but it was too late. One of the biggest issues concerns questions or comments from others. When I hear ignorant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy