Do Just One Thing
How often should you clean your pet's food bowl? It depends on what you feed them. If it's wet food, the bowl should be cleaned and scrubbed every single day. Caked-on food can grow harmful bacteria, which can make your pet sick. If they eat dry food, a simple rinse and a good cleaning at least once a week will do the trick. And if you feed your animal a raw food diet, it's imperative that you clean the bowl after every meal, since raw meats can harbor E. coli and salmonella.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0