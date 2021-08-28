Cancel
Relationship Advice

How Do I Make It Right After Cheating on my Boyfriend?

 8 days ago

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, "Deb," had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We've been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It has affected me in ways I never thought it would, just as I know it's affected him very deeply, too. It worsened my depression and anxiety.

Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
Trouble Relationship
