We gambled on Corfu – and it was worth it

While Madeira’s current green list status might mean that Funchal, its capital, is busier than normal on a Sunday morning, it doesn’t change the fact that it remains the best day for a peaceful promenade along the seafront. Lined with palm trees, it is bordered in many places by the typically exotic flowers that thrive in the island’s subtropical climate, rather than the sweet-smelling wild herb funcho (fennel), which flourished here when Madeira was first settled in the 15th century and gave the town its name. The terracotta-roofed town is backed by verdant, mountainous slopes, creating a natural amphitheatre and an impressive sight when seen from the sea. The town itself has an air of quiet grandeur, filled with many 18th-century buildings with large black basalt doorways, and cobbled streets with typically Portuguese “calcada” pavements of basalt and limestone mosaic. It is all yours to enjoy on a Sunday morning when church and family gatherings occupy the locals.