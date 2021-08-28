Cancel
Rocky Mount, NC

United Way launches annual campaign with car giveaway

By PAIGE MINSHEW Telegram Correspondent
Rocky Mount Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way Tar River Region celebrated its upcoming 70th anniversary with its 2021 United Way Campaign Kick-Off and Car Giveaway on Thursday at Davenport Autopark. All United Way donors who contributed at least $100 were entered into a drawing to win a free lease on a 2021 Honda Accord. Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant retiree Loretta Woodard was the winner and took home the Accord on a lease for one year or 12,000 miles.

