United Way launches annual campaign with car giveaway
The United Way Tar River Region celebrated its upcoming 70th anniversary with its 2021 United Way Campaign Kick-Off and Car Giveaway on Thursday at Davenport Autopark. All United Way donors who contributed at least $100 were entered into a drawing to win a free lease on a 2021 Honda Accord. Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant retiree Loretta Woodard was the winner and took home the Accord on a lease for one year or 12,000 miles.www.rockymounttelegram.com
