Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Ask Amy: ‘Something borrowed’ makes someone blue

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: My friend “Jill” is getting married next week. This celebration had to be rescheduled multiple times, due to COVID. I'm excited for her, but I got an update from her this morning that's made me very angry and hurt. Jill sent me a picture from her final fitting...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

How To Know If Someone Is Your Soulmate: 20 Clear Signs

Being in love is one of the most incredible feelings you can experience. This experience becomes even more special if you have fallen in love with your soulmate. A soulmate is someone with whom you have a deep connection. You have an unspoken partnership with your soulmate, and you both inspire each other to challenge yourselves and grow as individuals.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.
Relationship Advice104.1 WIKY

Bride Orders Best Man To Leave Wedding After Insulting Speech

Best man speeches are a wedding tradition, but it can be tough to find the right mix of heartfelt and humor. A best man recently learned that the hard way when he threw in an impromptu joke at the end of his speech and it not only fell flat, but backfired and he was asked to leave the wedding by the bride herself. In a since-deleted post on Reddit, he explains that he put a lot of time and effort into writing and memorizing the speech, but he struggled to think of something to say about the bridal party since he didn’t know any of them.
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy