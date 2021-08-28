Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Neighbor Won't Let In Woman Who Forgot Keys

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I left my house in a rush and forgot the key to the main entrance of my apartment complex on the table. When I returned about an hour later, I spotted my neighbor, who I usually see outside while she's walking her dog. I politely asked her if she could open the gate for me since I left my keys inside. She looked at me, took a step back, and told me that she could not let me into the gate because of the recent burglaries in the apartment complex. I was completely shocked. This woman sees me every single day and even waves at me. She's an older white woman, and I am a Black woman in my mid-30s. Do you think this could have been a racial thing? I feel the need to discuss her comment with her directly. -- Locked Out.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Introduce Yourself#Volunteers#Dreamleapers#Ufs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Couples Won't Let Me Seat Them Separately!

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Is there a charming, polite turn of phrase that I can use when my dinner seating plans are attacked?. I very much look forward to having dinner parties again. I like seating couples apart, so that we might all visit with more people than we see daily, but this has gone over like a lead balloon. It seems like a foreign custom here in America (and I am actually a foreigner).
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Boyfriend Owns No Formal Attire

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend told me he doesn't own a suit or dress shoes because he has never needed them. I suppose this makes sense in theory, but I just can't understand why a grown man wouldn't own any formal clothing. Even my 15-year-old brother owns a suit. Is this a red flag? -- Buy a Suit.
Kidsarcamax.com

Tell Kids the Truth

Dear Annie: I am disabled and use a mobility device and oxygen due to emphysema, which was caused by my 30 years of cigarette smoking. I quit before my diagnosis, but it was too late. One of the biggest issues concerns questions or comments from others. When I hear ignorant...
RelationshipsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
Maryland StateTODAY.com

'Like any other brothers:' Meet Maryland's beautiful biracial twins

Jennifer Milner estimates that more than 20 doctors and nurses visited the delivery room after she welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020. There was no medical emergency — they simply wanted to admire the babies. Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion, like his dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes and brown skin, like his mom.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

Dear Amy: I've been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on keeping...
Religionmilwaukeecourieronline.com

I Refuse; I Won’t Let Nobody Steal My Joy

Having grown up in the Baptist church, hearing the music of gospel quartets is just as normal as celebrating Christmas. The songs, most often sung by male choruses, are rich in four-part harmonies and often tell stories of overcoming adversity, hope and salvation. According to Colin Palmer, a gospel music researcher and contributor to the encyclopedia of African American History and Culture, “Gospel quartets sing in four-part harmony, with parts given to a tenor, or highest part; lead, which usually takes the melody; baritone, which blends the sounds and adds richness; and the bass, or lowest part. It is not uncommon for some quartets to switch parts between members for given songs” (Palmer, 2006).
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Love My Kids But I Can’t Stand My Wife

Imagine. Your marriage is on the rocks. You experience your wife as a bully or maybe she’s withdrawn and unwilling to work on your marriage. She puts you at the bottom of her list. Or maybe she’s sexually closed. You’ve hit rock bottom. You can’t go on like this. Think...

Comments / 0

Community Policy