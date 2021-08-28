Neighbor Won't Let In Woman Who Forgot Keys

DEAR HARRIETTE: The other day, I left my house in a rush and forgot the key to the main entrance of my apartment complex on the table. When I returned about an hour later, I spotted my neighbor, who I usually see outside while she's walking her dog. I politely asked her if she could open the gate for me since I left my keys inside. She looked at me, took a step back, and told me that she could not let me into the gate because of the recent burglaries in the apartment complex. I was completely shocked. This woman sees me every single day and even waves at me. She's an older white woman, and I am a Black woman in my mid-30s. Do you think this could have been a racial thing? I feel the need to discuss her comment with her directly. -- Locked Out.