49ers roster moves: S Kai Nacua let go as OL Corbin Kaufusi returns

By Kyle Madson
 8 days ago
The 49ers on Friday made a quick roster swap to help their offensive line depth heading into the final preseason game.

Recently-released OL Corbin Kaufusi was re-signed. Safety Kai Nacua was released to clear up a roster spot.

Kaufusi signed with the 49ers early in the offseason and spent all of OTAs and training camp with the club. He was a casualty of the mandatory cut down to 80 players after the second preseason contest. The converted defensive lineman played 15 snaps in the preseason opener vs. the Chiefs, and 34 snaps last week against the Chargers.

Nacua joined San Francisco late last season and saw action in five games, mostly on special teams. He saw plenty of preseason action this year with 35 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps vs. Kansas City. He followed that with 31 plays on defense and nine on special teams in Los Angeles. It was always going to be a numbers issue for him with so many capable safeties on the roster. If Nacua isn’t snatched up in free agency, he’s an option to return to San Francisco’s practice squad.

