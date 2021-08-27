Cancel
Public Health

Chiropractor Again Peddles False, Misleading COVID-19 Claims

By Angelo Fichera, FactCheck.org
vidanewspaper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is more transmissible than previous forms of the virus, and has helped spur an increase in cases, including in children. But a chiropractor in a Facebook video wrongly claims that “it is not showing more of a problem.” That’s one of several misleading and false claims he makes about COVID-19.

