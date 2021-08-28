From the cars lined up on U.S. 40 to the herculean move-in efforts underway in residence halls, the energy was palpable Friday as first-year students moved into their new home-away-from home at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The college boasts a record class of 643 first-year students for the 2021-22 academic year, with about 24% female students. Among them is Katie Collins, a Terre Haute North Vigo High School graduate, whose family members — all wearing Rose-Hulman shirts — helped her move into Percopo Hall.

"I've wanted to come to Rose since I was in sixth grade," said Collins, who wore tennis shoes with rose-colored Legos on them. "I've been involved in a lot of the community outreach events that Rose does. I've been looking forward to this day for a very long time."

She'll major in computer engineering. "I know it's going to be really challenging, but this is the challenge I've been trying to get ready for all through middle and high school," Collins said. "I feel like everything I've done has lead up to this."

Rose-Hulman president Rob Coons was on hand outside Baur-Sames-Bogart residence hall to help students move in, climbing stairs while carrying bulky items. The weather was hot and humid.

"I've been at the institute 31 years now and this is the largest freshman class we've ever had," a diverse group of students with top academic credentials, he said. "We are thrilled to welcome these students from all over the country and the world."

The record increase is in spite of pandemic challenges. "Over the last two years, we've totally re-engineered our enrollment management process. It's always been data driven, but we've gotten a little more scientific about that," Coons said. "We've also broadened our network in terms of places where we're making appeals, and we've had really good success with that."

More than 500 high schools are represented in the first-year class.

In response to COVID, the institute "strongly encouraged" vaccinations, and so far, 85% of faculty, staff and students are vaccinated. "We are confident in the next week or two we will push 90%," he said.

Masks will be required indoors. Those who don't vaccinate will be tested every two weeks, Coons said.

Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management, said the first-year students come from 38 states and countries including China, India and South Korea.

This group of freshmen has already accomplished much. Some have a patent pending; others have done research with NASA or earned college credit at Ivy League institutions. One student has started his own rock band, while another was the first female to play on her high school's baseball team. One student interned at Wright-Patterson Air Force base.

The first-year students not only have a strong academic background, they have other attributes and skills "that will make this a very enlivened college campus," Bear said. And, they'll contribute back to the community.

He also noted that about 30% of the Class of 2025 come from groups under-represented in the STEM fields.

Among the tools used to recruit the large freshmen class, Rose-Hulman has used "a lot more virtual engagement," Bear said. Prospective students were able to do online chats with professors or meet with coaches online.

"I think because we used more virtual engagement, we touched more students one-on-one than we have in prior years," he said. Prospective students still have had the opportunity to do on-campus visits as well, using COVID health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, back at Percopo Hall, Katie Collins' older sister, Kimmie, said, "I can't believe she's finally here. ... I can't believe she's all grown up. I'm excited to see her conquer the world and this campus."

Also on hand were Katie's parents, Mike and Debby. "She's found her place," Mike Collins said.

At BSB residence hall, Sam Kowing, a freshman from Bettendorf, Iowa, was moving in. He'll major in optical engineering.

The fact that he was finally starting college at Rose-Hulman "hasn't really sunk in yet," he said. Those assisting with the move-in included his parents, his sister — and college president Rob Coons.

Kowing chose Rose-Hulman because "it's the No. 1 undergraduate engineering school" in the nation, he said. "It's a very good school, and I like the small class sizes."

College officials say this year's 17.5% increase in first-year undergraduate students should put the 2021-22 total enrollment at more than the customary 2,000 students.

