Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Search for a New Brand, Beyond ‘Royal Feud’

By Tom Sykes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, arguably, among the most famous celebrities on the planet. Their extraordinary fame is not due to their advocacy of a world powered by compassion. It is due to the sensational, unprecedented interviews they have given over the past year, delivering blow after blow to Harry’s family. They have forensically portrayed the royals as cruel, uncaring, discriminatory and, in the most astonishing accusation, downright racist.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle Furious at Obamas For Taking Royal Family's Side?

Last week, Barack Obama turned 60, and he celebrated with a star-studded bash on Martha's Vineyard. You may have heard that there was a good deal of controversy surrounding the soiree, due to an alleged lack of concern for anti-Covid protocols. In response to these concerns, the Obamas significantly scaled...
Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Forbids Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Having UK Christening?

Is Queen Elizabeth forbidding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from giving their daughter, Lilibet Diana, a royal christening? One tabloid insists the queen is “under pressure” to not allow her great-granddaughter to be christened at Windsor Castle. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Headed For A Rude Awakening’?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Meghan Markle Received From Her Father On Her 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, 2021. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to have spent the day quietly, at home with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, according to Harper's Bazaar. To kick off the next decade of her life, Meghan launched a new initiative by way of the Archewell website. Said new initiative, called 40x40, saw Meghan asking 40 of her closest gal pals to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who was getting back into the work force after losing her job during the coronavirus pandemic.
Beauty & Fashionnickiswift.com

Piers Morgan Scores A Major Win Against Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan: 1, Meghan Markle: 0? As reported by Daily Mail, Morgan may have finally settled the score on his long, drawn-out and exhausting feud with Meghan. As you may recall, the longtime bad blood between the two former pals (though even the extent of their friendship is debatable) kicked into high gear when Morgan launched into an on-air tirade against the Duchess of Sussex accusing her of being a liar — even when it came to her claims of suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the British royal family. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report," he famously declared during a now viral episode of "Good Morning Britain."
Worldnickiswift.com

What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.
Entertainmentnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Reveals More Insight Into The Queen's Feelings For Meghan And Harry

Queen Elizabeth was faced with a challenge when Prince Harry told her that he and Meghan Markle weren't happy with their lives as senior members of the royal family. On January 13, 2020, the queen met with her son, Prince Charles, and her two grandsons, Princes William and Harry, to discuss the best resolution to the problem that Harry had brought to her attention, according to Tatler. The meeting, called the Sandringham Summit, was where everything was ironed out as far as what would happen if Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down, how funding would work, and whether or not Harry and Meghan would keep their royal titles once they officially stepped down.
WorldGossip Cop

Report: Meghan Markle Says Queen Elizabeth Should Be The Last Monarch

Does Meghan Markle really wish for the monarchy to end? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story that said Markle wanted Queen Elizabeth to be the final monarch of England. Let’s look back on that story to see how it turned out. ‘Meghan Finally Talks!’. According to In Touch,...
CelebritiesCNN

Inside Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion

London CNN — Why are people so fascinated by royalty? For some it’s the mystique, while it’s the curiosity factor for others. Meghan and Harry have done a lot to expose the inner workings of the British monarchy and show that life as a royal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. But, if anything, this has only increased interest.

