Health

By Editorials
 8 days ago

If the 99 Steps group is installing a time capsule in the renovation of the steps, I suggest they put in it a couple of the different masks people had to wear during this pandemic. Newspapers from The News-Item and other papers explaining the pandemic should be in it also.

#The 99#Time Capsule#Pandemic#Newspapers#The News Item
Health
Coronavirus
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
The Mandates Are Inhumane

“I just want to cry every day,” writes a New York nurse who now lives in constant pain and vertigo as a result of taking the jab her hospital mandated. Yesterday, a doctor friend of mine informed me that one of her colleagues succumbed to pressure, got the shot and died.
Sound off: A prayer in the aftermath of Ida

Lord, we pray for all those suffering in a variety of ways because of Hurricane Ida. Some have lost their lives, while many have lost their home or places of business. In addition, the pandemic continues to strike. It seems as though the New Orleans area will be without electricity for possibly weeks. We pray for those who have suffered loss, for both private and federal relief efforts, that they would meet the most pressing immediate needs.
Sound off: Gospel concert was a huge success

There were 206 people blessed by the recent gospel concert benefitting Samaritan Caregivers, sponsored by Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory and the Young at Heart Senior Ministry of Kokomo Nazarene. Special thanks to Matt Gerhard and friends: Kenny Beasley, Sally Duke, Lisa Owens, Bill Martin & Pastor Sarah Chamberlain, with...
Sound off: Do letters cause others to think?

I can attest that miracles still occur. In an Aug. 16 letter to the editor, I found one sentence with which I agree. In the last paragraph, I read, “We are divided into groups and pitted against each other by people who need us divided and against each other for political power.”
Personalized ADHD Management Plans

ADHD Online has upgraded its telehealth offerings from diagnosis and treatment to personalized patient plans. The California-based telehealth provider for attention hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a popular service for those searching for fast access to ADHD-related help. However, due to growing patient demand, the company has offered a more comprehensive patient care service. ADHD online has hired doctorate-level psychologists and medical providers to help patients create an individual ADHD management plan. From virtual counseling, accommodation forms to cognitive behavioral therapy, ADHD online takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating this cognitive disorder.
Do we need humans for that job? Automation booms after COVID

Ask for a roast beef sandwich at an Arby’s drive-thru east of Los Angeles and you may be talking to Tori — an artificially intelligent voice assistant that will take your order and send it to the line cooks. “It doesn’t call sick,” says Amir Siddiqi, whose family installed the...
Sound off: Advocate for your own health

There is important information in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 that isn’t being shared like it should. There are many knowledgeable doctors that are trying to get information out to people that there are vitamins and medications you can take to prevent a COVID-19 infection and minimize the length of illness. One doctor is Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist and professor of Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine. He is trying to share the information that early treatment could have prevent a large amount of hospitalizations.
Sound Off Hot Corner: COVID cases

(Re Friday, Aug. 20’s front-page story, “Schools report COVID-19 cases,” “182 positive cases recorded since Aug. 10”): I guess you’re trying to scare people saying there’s 182 positive cases of students in Citrus County. Really? Well, how many thousands of children are in the schools in Citrus County? So 182 is not a very large number. If you print the total number of students in Citrus County and how many are positive, I don’t think 182 is that big of a number. I’d like to actually see how many students attend Citrus County schools. Give me that large number first before you scare everybody with these little scare tactics of 182 and they’re going to go crazy, “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” Just give me the total number.

