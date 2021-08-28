(Re Friday, Aug. 20’s front-page story, “Schools report COVID-19 cases,” “182 positive cases recorded since Aug. 10”): I guess you’re trying to scare people saying there’s 182 positive cases of students in Citrus County. Really? Well, how many thousands of children are in the schools in Citrus County? So 182 is not a very large number. If you print the total number of students in Citrus County and how many are positive, I don’t think 182 is that big of a number. I’d like to actually see how many students attend Citrus County schools. Give me that large number first before you scare everybody with these little scare tactics of 182 and they’re going to go crazy, “Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” Just give me the total number.
