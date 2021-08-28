Cancel
Military

CIA base in Kabul blown up by US forces: Report

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. forces reportedly destroyed the final CIA outpost in Afghanistan outside Kabul’s airport on Thursday, where evacuations are underway until the end of the month. A controlled detonation was used to blow up Eagle Base, where counterterrorism forces of Afghanistan’s intelligence agencies were trained, resulting in an explosion heard throughout Kabul just hours after a deadly suicide blast outside the airport, U.S. officials told the New York Times.

Joe Biden
Hamid Karzai
#Cia#Kabul#Isis#Cia#The New York Times#The Washington Examiner#Taliban#Islamic#Afghans#National Security
Afghanistan
