CIA base in Kabul blown up by US forces: Report
U.S. forces reportedly destroyed the final CIA outpost in Afghanistan outside Kabul’s airport on Thursday, where evacuations are underway until the end of the month. A controlled detonation was used to blow up Eagle Base, where counterterrorism forces of Afghanistan’s intelligence agencies were trained, resulting in an explosion heard throughout Kabul just hours after a deadly suicide blast outside the airport, U.S. officials told the New York Times.talesbuzz.com
