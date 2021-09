The top tier is graced by some SP's that are earning their passage to the upper reaches of dual start desirability. The middle tier is also filled with hurlers that you may wish to pursue if they reside in your free agent/waiver wire pool this week. As ever, unfortunately, there are some pitchers you should avoid if you value your pitching stats, and the bottom tier is again chock full of those options that are not even worthy of streaming consideration. Choose wisely as we head into the final days of August.