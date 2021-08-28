Cancel
MLB

Milwaukee-Minnesota Runs

 8 days ago

Twins first. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Rob Refsnyder singles to second base. Josh Donaldson homers to left field. Rob Refsnyder scores. Miguel Sano singles to shallow left field. Ryan Jeffers flies out to deep left field to Jace Peterson. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0...

Josh Donaldson
Jorge Polanco
Rob Refsnyder
Byron Buxton
Jace Peterson
MLB
Baseball
Sports
