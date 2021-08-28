HS FOOTBALL: Late blocked PAT upends Wilburton's debut

The Diggers battled to the end.

In the opening game of the season, Wilburton hit the road to face off against Pocola — with the Diggers falling just short 20-19.

Although eager for its season opener, Wilburton faced the challenge of missing 11 players due to COVID-19 issues. But nevertheless, they refused to back down from the fight.

Pocola was able to strike first, jumping out a sizable 20-7 lead at the half. But defensive efforts for both teams took over at the start of the second half, leading to a scoring stalemate.

But soon, the Digger offense kicked things into another gear. Wilburton began to cut into the deficit, with a score bringing the Diggers within just seven points in the third quarter.

Defensive efforts once again picked up for both teams for a majority of the game’s final minutes. But with time ticking away, the Diggers found their way back into the end zone for the score — with the potential game-tying extra point on the way.

But as the Diggers lined up and prepared for the extra point try, Pocola snuck through the line and blocked the attempt.

That would force Wilburton to attempt an onside kick. As the Diggers sent the ball toward their opponents, Pocola would just wrangle possession of the onside and wait out the clock for the win.

Wilburton will get the opportunity to get some rest and heal up its depleted numbers as they’ll take their bye week early after participating in zero week. The Diggers will next return to action on Sept. 10 as they hit the road once again to face off against Keys.

