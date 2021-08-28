Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilburton, OK

HS FOOTBALL: Late blocked PAT upends Wilburton's debut

By Derek Hatridge
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 8 days ago

The Diggers battled to the end.

In the opening game of the season, Wilburton hit the road to face off against Pocola — with the Diggers falling just short 20-19.

Although eager for its season opener, Wilburton faced the challenge of missing 11 players due to COVID-19 issues. But nevertheless, they refused to back down from the fight.

Pocola was able to strike first, jumping out a sizable 20-7 lead at the half. But defensive efforts for both teams took over at the start of the second half, leading to a scoring stalemate.

But soon, the Digger offense kicked things into another gear. Wilburton began to cut into the deficit, with a score bringing the Diggers within just seven points in the third quarter.

Defensive efforts once again picked up for both teams for a majority of the game’s final minutes. But with time ticking away, the Diggers found their way back into the end zone for the score — with the potential game-tying extra point on the way.

But as the Diggers lined up and prepared for the extra point try, Pocola snuck through the line and blocked the attempt.

That would force Wilburton to attempt an onside kick. As the Diggers sent the ball toward their opponents, Pocola would just wrangle possession of the onside and wait out the clock for the win.

Wilburton will get the opportunity to get some rest and heal up its depleted numbers as they’ll take their bye week early after participating in zero week. The Diggers will next return to action on Sept. 10 as they hit the road once again to face off against Keys.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Comments / 0

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
129
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilburton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Pocola, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Diggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Legendary 'Today' show weatherman Willard Scott dies at 87

Willard Scott, who forecast the weather for NBC's "Today" show for more than three decades and spent 65 years at NBC, has died, Al Roker said in an Instagram post on Saturday. "We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris," Roker captioned a series of heartwarming photos of him and Scott.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Tokyo Paralympics comes to an end with colorful and vibrant closing ceremony

(CNN) — The Tokyo Paralympics officially came to an end on Saturday as the closing ceremony took place at the Olympic Stadium. While the ceremony -- which included singing, dancing, and a parade of nations -- drew to its conclusion in the Japanese capital, the Paralympic flag was formally passed on to Paris and accepted by the city's mayor, Anne Hidalgo, in anticipation of hosting the 2024 Games.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy