Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets drop fourth straight with 2-1 loss to Nationals

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0bfR4idT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQQTK_0bfR4idT00

Although the Mets won only twice during their most brutal stretch of season, a 13-game run against the Dodgers and Giants that expired on Thursday night, they could at least take solace in the fact that an equal and opposite stretch of schedule was coming: 15 in a row against the fourth-place Nationals and last-place Marlins, beginning Friday.

But the caveat is this: To climb their way back into contention in the NL East, the Mets will need to win far more of those 15 than they lose.

That is what made Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Nationals so dispiriting for the home team. Despite understanding how firmly their backs are pressed against the proverbial wall — “It’s time to go … it’s been time to go,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said earlier this week — the Mets were unable to take their first game of this easier stretch at Citi Field, dropping their fourth straight overall.

Starting pitcher Rich Hill did his part, holding the Nats to two runs in five innings. But outside of a fourth-inning Javier Báez homer, the Mets had no answers against Paolo Espino and four Nationals relievers.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Dodgers#Giants#Nats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets blow lead before topping Nationals in 10 innings

Pete Alonso hit a leadoff RBI single in the 10th inning Friday night to spark a four-run outburst for the visiting New York Mets, who avoided a potentially ugly defeat by beating the Washington Nationals 6-2. The Mets (67-67) overcame a blown save in the ninth inning by Edwin Diaz...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Nationals 2, Mets 1—Still bad, but this time wearing black

The Mets lost once again, with the result looking just as familiar as the procedure. Mets pitching gave up only two runs and combined to strike out seventeen batters, but a Javy Báez solo home run was the only run the Mets offense produced as they dropped the opening game of their series against the Nationals 2-1 Friday night in Queens. No one would blame you if you feel like you’ve read something resembling that sentence a dozen times this August, as this game felt like so many others this month.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets’ Slide Continues With Third Straight Loss to Dodgers

The Mets made it close but in the end the Los Angeles Dodgers handed the Mets their eighth loss in their last nine games on Saturday. Mets starter Rich Hill threw five innings and gave up three home runs including career home run No. 677 for Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols. The three homers put the Mets in a 3-0 hole by the top of the fifth when Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo hit a solo home run to cut LA’s lead to 3-1.
MLBESPN

Espino's arm, bat lead Nationals over skidding Mets 2-1

NEW YORK -- — Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the free-falling New York Mets on Friday night. The loss was the 19th in 25 games...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Nationals hold struggling Mets to four hits in 2-1 win

Paolo Espino pitched five effective innings, combined with four relievers on a four-hitter and the visiting Washington Nationals scratched across two runs in the third inning of a 2-1 victory over the struggling New York Mets on Friday night. After a rain delay of approximately 30 minutes before first pitch,...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Paolo Espino helps Nationals edge struggling Mets 2-1

Paolo Espino struck out a career-high seven while also singling and scoring a run for the first time in the majors, leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 win over the free-falling New York Mets on Friday night. The loss was the 19th in 25 games this month for the...
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets rally falls short in 3-2 loss to Lehigh Valley

Behind a strong showing from their bullpen, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Syracuse Mets, 3-2, on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. Syracuse (39-62-1) struck first with a run in the top of the third inning. Martin Cervenka worked a one-out walk, and then Zack Godley struck out. José Peraza followed with an RBI double down the left-field line to score Cervenka and give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Peraza was playing in the second game of his Major League rehab assignment.
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Mets beat Nats in 10 innings for fifth straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Pillar drove in two with a 10th-inning double and the New York Mets recovered after blowing a late lead to beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 Friday night for their fifth straight win. Pete Alonso singled to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor leading off the 10th, and...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Long Ball Dooms Megill As Mets Drop Nightcap 4-3 to Nationals

After a memorable beginning to the day-night doubleheader, the New York Mets likely preferred a much less taxing game to occur in the night cap. With Tylor Megill on the mound for New York, and a pitcher in Josh Rogers appearing in his first MLB game since 2018 for the Washington Nationals, the Mets surely wished for a much simpler game. Well, the absences of Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez (rest), as well as Brandon Nimmo (injury), loomed large as the Mets only tallied four hits and dropped the nightcap 4-3.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How the Atlanta Braves have weathered Ronald Acuña Jr.’s injury

Just before the All-Star break, the Atlanta Braves had to weather a huge blow when they lost their star outfielder, Ronald Acuña, Jr., to a torn ACL. Many people thought that the Braves, who had a 44-44 record after the game that Acuña, Jr. suffered the injury and 4.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Overcome Blown 7-Run Lead, Loss Of Nimmo To Win 7th Straight Game

The Mets may have won their seventh straight contest in a Game 1 victory over the Nationals in Saturday's doubleheader, but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. First, they lost Brandon Nimmo to hamstring tightness, but that wasn't the worst of their luck, as spotty defense mixed with a bullpen meltdown saw the Mets blow a 9-0 lead.
MLBnumberfire.com

Francisco Lindor batting second for Mets Sunday

The New York Mets listed Francisco Lindor as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Lindor will bat second and play shortstop, while Jonathan Villar moves to third base and J.D. Davis takes a seat. Lindor is projected to score 12.4 fantasy points against the Nationals and...
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
MLBnumberfire.com

Detroit's Miguel Cabrera batting cleanup on Friday

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is starting in Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera will operate first base after Jonathan Schoop was moved to second and Willi Castro was given a breather. numberFire's models project Cabrera to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.

Comments / 0

Community Policy