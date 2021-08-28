Cancel
Newport, KY

Cuban and Latin American fusion restaurant and rum bar Amador to join Newport on the Levee lineup

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 8 days ago
Refreshing mojitos, Cuban cuisine and impressive riverfront views of the Cincinnati skyline are coming soon to Newport on the Levee. North American Properties (NAP) has announced Amador, a Cuban and Latin American restaurant and rum bar, will be the latest restaurant to join the mixed-use destination’s food and beverage scene. Construction is slated to begin in October with the restaurant opening planned for early spring.

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

LifestylePosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Annual Great Outdoors Weekend Sept. 25-26 to offer over 100 free family-friendly activities across region

Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati residents are encouraged to get outside September 25-26 during the 18th annual Great Outdoor Weekend, the region’s largest outdoor events sampler. Presented by Green Umbrella in alignment with National Public Lands Day, Great Outdoor Weekend features over 100 free, family-friendly events and activities hosted by...

