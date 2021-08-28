Cuban and Latin American fusion restaurant and rum bar Amador to join Newport on the Levee lineup
Refreshing mojitos, Cuban cuisine and impressive riverfront views of the Cincinnati skyline are coming soon to Newport on the Levee. North American Properties (NAP) has announced Amador, a Cuban and Latin American restaurant and rum bar, will be the latest restaurant to join the mixed-use destination’s food and beverage scene. Construction is slated to begin in October with the restaurant opening planned for early spring.www.nkytribune.com
