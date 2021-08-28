Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves edge Giants 6-5 in matchup of NL division leaders

wgnradio.com
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (AP)Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Joc Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants’ five-game winning streak in a matchup of NL division leaders.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Giants#Rockies#Nl#Ap#Yankees 8#Athletics 2 Oakland#Rockies 4#Dodgers 2#Dodgers#Mets 1#Astros 5#Rangers 4 Arlington#Astros#White Sox 17#Cubs#The White Sox#Cubs#The Al Central Leading#Padres 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
NFLHerald-Palladium

Soler's homer, Pederson's catch lift Braves over Giants 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson felt like an elite NFL wide receiver when he made a game-saving catch for the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Pederson made a leaping catch at the wall for the final out and the Braves rallied to beat San Francisco 6-5 on Friday night to end the Giants' five-game winning streak.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Come From Behind To Beat Giants 6-5

For the first time all year, that really felt like the last three years. It was a Friday night, the place was packed, there were two first place teams, and most of all the game did not feel over at 4-2. So many times this season things have just felt dead or dreary, but the vibe around the ballclub and the fanbase is different right now.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Dodgers dump Braves, edge closer to first in NL West

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead double in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Tuesday to finish the month of August with a 21-6 record. The victory moved the Dodgers within a half-game of National League West-leading San...
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox prep for road trip with one more vs. Pirates

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is a career .284 hitter who is batting .300 or better against 10 teams. The Pittsburgh Pirates might have been the 11th club against which Anderson boasts that distinction, but he won’t have the chance to try to bolster his .297 career mark vs. the Bucs this week.
MLBwgnradio.com

Schwindel homers, Cubs shut down Twins hitters in 3-0 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Justin Steele (3-2) won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up...
MLBwgnradio.com

Is the current Cubs lineup the worst of all time?

Rick Kaempfer, author of Every Cub Ever, joins John Landecker to answer the tough question: Just how bad is the current Cubs roster? They look back on some of the worst teams the Cubs have ever fielded and whether or not the 2021 team will join that not so illustrious history.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers beat Braves, pass Giants for first place in NL West

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer allowed just three hits in six shutout innings to dominate Atlanta Braves batters and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers into first place in the National League West for the first time since April 25. Scherzer struck out nine and did not issue walk in...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 9/3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8 Saturday, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games. “The key was Berríos,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Everything starts...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves shut out by Giants, trimming NL East lead

Five takeaways from the Braves’ loss to San Francisco:. 1. The Giants demonstrated the qualities that have allowed them to assemble baseball’s best record so far this season, combining stellar pitching and ample offense in a 5-0 win over the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. The series is even at a game apiece, with the finale on Sunday afternoon.
MLBkion546.com

Burnes pitches Brewers by Giants in matchup of NL contenders

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out nine while tossing scoreless ball into the seventh inning and singled home a run to help his winning cause, pitching the Milwaukee Brewers past the San Francisco Giants 3-1 in a matchup of National League contenders. Burnes didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits. Brandon Belt led off the seventh with a double and Kris Bryant singled to end Burnes’ night. Brad Boxberger relieved and immediately surrendered Brandon Crawford’s RBI single. But that was it for the NL leaders.
MLBchatsports.com

Giants Blank Braves 5-0

Well, that’s why they have the best record in baseball. The San Francisco Giants, in a nutshell, did what they’ve done all year. They hit a pair of home runs, they got great starting pitching from Logan Webb, and their bullpen nailed down a 5-0 victory. It’s not ideal, especially...
MLB9News

Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron wins NL Player of the Month

DENVER — Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron put up eye-popping numbers in the month of August and was rewarded on Thursday afternoon. MLB announced Cron was the National League Player of the Month, the first time he's won the honor in his career. Cron's the first member of the Rockies to win the award since Charlie Blackmon in June of 2019.
MLBwgnradio.com

Duran has go-ahead single in the 9th, Red Sox beat Rays 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and the COVID-19 impacted Boston Red Sox stopped the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays’ nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night. Boston infielder Yairo Munoz became the latest Boston player to test positive for...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — September 2

DOUBLE-A — ARKANSAS TRAVELERS. RECAP: CF Julio Rodriguez hit a 2-run double in the bottom of the 7th inning as Arkansas came-from behind to defeat Wichita 4–3 on Wednesday night. LF Jack Larsen (2x4, R, RBI, BB) led the Travs with 2 hits, while Rodriguez (1x2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), 2B Kaden Polcovich (1x2, R, 2B, 2 BB), C David Sheaffer (1x4) and SS Patrick Frick (1x2, 2 R, 2 BB) each collected 1 of the team’s 6 hits. Starter Steven Moyers (4.0,3,2,1,0,7) allowed 2 runs (1 ER) on 3 hits, while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Devin Sweet (2.0,1,1,1,0,1), RH David Ellingson (1.0,1,0,0,1,1) and RH Michael Stryffeler (2.0,1,0,0,2,4) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Stryffeler improved to 3–4 on the season with the win, tossing a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.
MLBSFGate

A's Starling Marte leaves game against Blue Jays after being hit in the head by a pitch

The A's Starling Marte left the game against Toronto between innings after being hit in the head with a pitch Friday. Tensions were high between Oakland and Toronto after Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah drilled Marte, who stayed in the game to run and eventually scored but was replaced by Skye Bolt in center field in the fifth inning. Marte was hit in the brim of his helmet just one pitch after Manoah struck Josh Harrison in the hand on a pitch that was up and in. A's catcher Yan Gomes was also nearly hit in the head with a pitch earlier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy